Andhra Pradesh Government is planning to outsource management of roads in the State to private agencies.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly in Amaravati on Tuesday.

“We don’t have money but we have ideas,’‘ the Chief Minister said, adding that the Government had already sanctioned ₹850 crore for the repair of roads which were severely damaged during the five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party from 2019-2024.

According to Naidu, a similar system of calling for tenders to maintain the national highways would be adopted by the State Government. A pilot will be conducted on the new system in the East and West Godavari districts in the State.

No user charges/tolls would be collected on the roads leading to the villages to mandal headquarters while they would be charged on the other roads for buses, trucks and cars, the Chief Minister said.