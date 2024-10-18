The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to present a full Budget for 2024-25 in the middle of November. “The assessment of the financial situation of the State exchequer is almost complete. A comprehensive white paper on it may precede the presentation of the full Budget,’’ a senior official told businessline.

The State government, , is bound to pass a full Budget before November.

According to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the new NDA government needed time to “understand the fiscal situation in view of the financial irregularities” during the previous YSR Congress government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ahead of elections, Reddy’s government presented the first vote-on-account budget of ₹ 2.86 lakh crore and obtained approval for the sanction of ₹1.09 lakh crore for four months of the fiscal.

After assuming power, the NDA government issued an ordinance in July for a second vote-on-account budget for ₹1.30 lakh crore for a period of four months. The outlay for the upcoming full-year Budget is expected to be around ₹3 lakh crore.