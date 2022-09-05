AP okays six green energy projects worth ₹81,000 cr

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of Andhra Pradesh has okayed six green energy projects in the State with an aggregate capacity of 17,930 MW. The projects, coming up in different districts, will entail an investment of ₹81,000 crore.

At a meeting chaired by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Amaravati, the board has approved a proposal by Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd to set up two solar power plants with a capacity of 50 GW and 10 GW at Ramayapatnam in Nellore district. The company has proposed to invest ₹43,143 crore to develop the projects in 5,147 acres of land. It is expected to provide 11,500 direct and 11,000 indirect jobs.

The board also approved a proposal by Astha Green Energy Ventures to set up a 1,800 MW pumped hydro storage power project at Vongimalla in YSR district. The company will invest ₹8,240 crore to set up the project in 1,390 acres.

The project, which will be operational by 2029, providing 4,000 jobs, a Government statement said.

Shirdi Sai Electrical Limited will set up a 2,100 MW project at Somasila and Yerravaram with an investment of ₹8,855 crore. It will abe completed by the end of 2029.

Greenko will set up three power projects (pumped storage, solar and wind projects) with an aggregate capacity of 4,230 MW with an investment of ₹19,600 crore.

Addressing the board meeting, the Chief Minister said that the green energy projects would boost the State’s economy and provide thousands of jobs. “Farmers will get an income of ₹ 30,000 an acre annually,” he said.

E-mobility firm

The board also cleared a proposal by Causis E Mobility Private Limited to set up a ₹386-crore electric buses manufacturing facility at Kopparthi in YSR district.

Lyfius Pharma, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, will set up a ₹1,900-crore facility at the Kakinada Special Economic Zone.