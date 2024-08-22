Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the families of workers who lost their lives in the blast at Escientia Advanced Science Pvt Ltd’s unit in the Atchutapuram Pharma SEZ, Anakapalli district.

“This was a shocking incident as 17 people were dead and 36 injured, of which 10 suffered critical injuries. The State government will support the families of the victims in every possible manner,’‘ Naidu told reporters after visiting the injured and interacting with the families of the deceased in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Those who were seriously injured will also get a compensation of ₹50 lakh, while those who sustained minor injuries will get ₹25 lakh, he said.

Apart from taking legal action against those responsible for the mishap, the State government will take all necessary steps to prevent recurrence of such mishaps and ensure safety of the employees, the Chief Minister said, adding: “All systems were destroyed in the last five years.’‘

