AP to distribute free rice and dal in three phases from March 29

Andhra Pradesh government will distribute free rice along with 1 kg dal to the poor on March 29. Again it will be repeated on April 15 and April 29.

The pensions will be disbursed on April 1 at the doorstep apart from ₹1,000 and on April 4.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had convened a high level meeting to review the measures being taken to control the spread of coronavirus, safety measures, preparedness of the State and MSP to farmers in Amaravati on Saturday.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced Rs 1,000 aid on April 4 to every poor family to support them in difficult times of lockdown due to virus outbreak.

In the review meeting, it was decided that the State would supply ration to every poor family .