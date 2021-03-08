AP to introduce gender Budget this year

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Andhra Pradesh will introduce gender budget in the ensuing Budget for the year 202-21.
This was announced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amaravati on Monday.
The gender Budget will clearly list out the expenditure for women welfare through various schemes. Andhra Pradesh government will be the first' in the country to bring in the concept of gender budget, he said.
The Chief Minister announced supply of biodegradable sanitary napkins free of cost to the girl students studying from class 7-12 in all government schools from July 1. Also, they would be made available at low prices in Cheyutha grocery stores across the State from July 1 onwards.
The casual leaves for women has been increased to 20 from 15 , he said. Workplace committees to prevent harassment on women will be ‘mandatory’ in all government and private institutions, he said
He also directed the Chief Secretary to set up a committee in the Secretariat as the first step.
According to the 2011 census, only 60 per cent of women are literate in the State
In order to resolve this and lower the burden of providing quality education, the government introduced Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme and spent over ₹13,022 crore in two years and will be providing ₹32,500 crore in five years benefiting over 44.5 lakh mothers and 85 lakh students.
Similarly, through YSR Aasara, 87.75 lakh self-help group women were given ₹6,792 crore in these 21 months, while through YSR Cheyutha 24.56 lakh women aged between 45-60 years were given ₹4,604 crore for empowering economically.
Special Disha police stations have been set up in each district to crack down those committing crime against women. Crimes against women were dropped by 7.5 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019 and so thus the investigation period was reduced from 100 days to 53 days. So far, charge sheets for 563 offenses were filed within seven days of the incident.
