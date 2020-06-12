Apex court pulls up Delhi govt over low Covid-19 testing

The Supreme Court (SC) pulled up the state government of Delhi over low numbers of Covid-19 testing despite rising cases every single day. In a suo moto case taken up by SC, the apex court also issued notices to the central government, and states of Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat as well as especially Covid-19 designated Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi.

The court has observed that the number of those being tested for Covid-19 has gone down in the month of June as compared to the month of May in Delhi.

In its order of June 12, SC states that on May 27, the number of samples tested was 6,018, while on June 9, this number stood at 4,670, whereas on June 11, Delhi tested 5,077 samples. This when Maharashtra had tested 16,000 samples while in Tamil Nadu, the samples tested were 17,675 on the same day.

The court observed that the number of cases are increasing by the day, while samples tested per day have decreased. “We do not understand why the tests have gone down in Delhi. Non-testing of patients is not a solution to the problem, rather an increase in testing facilities is the duty of the state, so that people may come to know about their health status regarding Covid-19 and may take appropriate care and treatment,” the court observed in its order.

SC has instructed all states that whosoever desires testing should not be denied the Covid-19 test on any technical or other ground.

It also observed that while LNJP Hospital has 2,000 beds, the state government app showed that only 870 beds were occupied in LNJP as per June 11 data. In government hospitals in Delhi, of 5,814 available beds, only 2,620 are occupied.

“A large number of beds in government Covid hospitals being vacant in a situation where patients suspected of Covid-19 are running from pillar to post to get admission in any hospital tells about the mismanagement and sorry state of government hospitals in Delhi. The state is not only duty-bound to increase the number of beds but also to provide appropriate infrastructure and staff manning Covid-19 patients,” the court order observed.

Handling of dead bodies

SC also criticised the handling of dead bodies by states. It stated that the details of cremation as to when the dead body will be cremated are not even informed to their close relatives. “Due to which the families of the patients are not even able to see the dead bodies or attend their last funeral rites,” the order states.

“We notice that there is no proper adherence to the guidelines nor the hospitals are giving due care and concern to the dead bodies. The patients’ relatives are not even informed for several days of the death of the patient…,” the order further said.