The private network hospitals in Andhra Pradesh have threatened to stop offering free services under the flagship healthcare scheme, Aarogyasri, from Wednesday seeking release of pending dues to the tune of ₹1500 crore from the State Government. The dialogue between the Aarogyasri Trust and the hospitals did not yield any agreement between the two parties till the late evening today.

“Out of total dues of ₹1500 crore, at least ₹800 crore should be released immediately failing which the treatments cannot be extended,’‘ Dr Avinash, Vice-Chairman, Association of Private Network Hospitals said in a communication to the State Government on Wednesday.

The Aarogyasri Trust said in a statement that ₹366 crore was already released for the current financial year and as per the assurance given earlier, the Government released ₹203 crore today.

In the meanwhile, the Government issued directions to the district collectors to ensure continuation of treatments under the scheme in private hospitals and said ``strict action’‘ will be taken on those hospitals that refuse to provide treatments.