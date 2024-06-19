The newly-formed Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will meet for the first time on June 24 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

All the Government Departments have been directed to send proposals to be taken up in the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 10 AM on Monday in the Secretariat in Amaravati before June 21.

A host of policy decisions are expected to be approved by the Cabinet in its maiden meeting mainly on implementing the major promises made in the pre-poll manifesto of NDA Alliance including free bus travel to women in State RTC buses.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had already issued orders for mega DSC notification for recruitment of 16,347 teachers, annulment of the Land Titling Act, increase in the elderly pension from ₹3,000 to ₹4000 per month, opening of Anna Canteens for providing meals at ₹5 per plate and conducting skill census in the State.

Other major issues such as liquor policy, sand policy and priorities of various departments are likely to be taken up in the meeting, according to official sources.

In the mean time, Jana Sena President K Pawan Kalyan has assumed charge as Deputy Chief Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology.

V Anitha, who assumed charge as the Minister for Home and Disaster Management, said strict action will be taken on those who are engaged in drug peddling in the State.

