Around 10 lakh vacancies in central government ministries

Government on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that over 9.79 lakhs posts are vacant in various Central Ministries and Departments. It also said that over 2300 posts of Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service are vacant in States.

In a written response to question raised by BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Minister of State the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Jitendra Singh presented a detailed table showing total of 9,79,327 vacant posts across all ministries and departments of the Central Government as on March 01, 2021.

Railway leads the table with 2.93 lakh vacancies while Defence (Civilian) showed vacancy of 2.65 lakh vacancies, Home affairs 1.43 lakh, and Department of Posts showed 90,050 vacancies. These include 39,366 Group B (Non Gazetted) and 2.14 lakh Group C vacancies in Defence, 2.91 lakh Group C vacancies in Railways, 17,864 group B (Non Gazetted) and 1.21 lakh Group C vacancies in Home Affairs, 88,000 Group C vacancies in Posts

“Vacancies in various Ministries/Departments of the Central Government, their attached and subordinate offices are caused due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death etc,” Singh said. Further he added that where a post remains vacant for more than two years/three years, the same becomes “deemed abolished”. However, based on the functional justification, such posts may be revived, he clarified.

Singh said that creation and filling up of posts in the Central Government is responsibility of the concerned Ministry/Department and it is a continuous process. “All Ministries/Departments of the Central Government have been asked to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner,” he said.

The Committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would a) compromise quality; b) exceed the LBSNAA’s capacity and; c) lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the Government of India.

As regards IPS officers, intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020. Further, to fill up vacancies in Promotion Quota, Selection Committee Meetings are held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the State Governments, Singh said.

Last week, the government told Lok Sabha, total number of applications received for Central government jobs since 2014 were more than 22.05 crore. However, around 7.22 lakh candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment to different Central government departments.