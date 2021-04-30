As Covid cases dip, bed availability in Mumbai hospitals improves

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
With Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases going down, the number of available beds has increased. Of the total 21,796 Covid beds across all city hospitals, the number of vacant beds jumped to 5,725 on Friday.
According to the numbers shared by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), since April 1 the percentage of positive cases has been falling with some fluctuations.
On April 1, as many as 44,328 Covid tests were conducted out of which 9,242 reported positive and the infection rate was 20.85 per cent. On April 4, due to the massive rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government imposed Section-144 restrictionsacross the State. On that day, the infection rate was 27.94 per cent with 10,304 positive cases.
As the lockdown took hold, the numbers started to dip. On April 19, the infection rate dropped to 16.93 per cent with 7,680 persons out of 45,350 tested being positive for the viral infection. It further slid to 14.85 per cent on April 26 and on April 29 the infection rate went below 10 per cent to 9.94 per cent with 4,328 Covid positive cases out of 43,525 tests.
Oxygen supplies have also improved. On April 1, the supply was about 200 tonnes, and had improved to 250-270 tonnes as of Friday.
Indian Medical Association Secretary-General Jayesh Lele told BusinessLine that the dipping infection rate comes as relief for all. In the last 15 days, the situation has greatly improved in the city. The number of new cases has gone down and with rising recoveries, the total number of active cases has also reduced.
People in Mumbai have taken the lockdown seriously and if they continue to abide by the restrictions the cases will go down further. .
