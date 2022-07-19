At least 16 more CAG reports to be tabled in Parliament during ongoing session

Third Party Administrations in health insurance business of PSUs, GST, rationalisation of premium in NHAI’s BOT projects and drug procurement in CGHS are among 16 important audit reports the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will table in the Monsoon session of Parliament which began on Monday.

Of these, four reports -- on Compliance of the fiscal responsibility and budget management Act, 2003, for 2019-20, GST, Waste management in Indian Railways for 2020 and Procurement and supply of drugs in CGHS 2016-17 to 2020-21 -- have been cleared by CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu. But, they will be sent to respective union ministries at an appropriate time for tabling in Parliament in the ongoing session which concludes on August 13, said CAG sources.

The other CAG findings which would be placed before the parliament are performance audit reports on Conservtion of coastal eco system, Assessment assesses of gems and jewellery sector, Monuments and antiquities, exemptions to charitable trusts and institutions and Supply logistics operation in oil marketing, said sources.

Other than these, two CAG findings on management of spectrum and inventory management in ordnance services were tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday, though these reports were handed over to Rajya Sabha during the previous sitting on May 7.

The CAG is, however, also auditing central schemes such as rural housing schemes but those would take some time before the reports are complete, said sources in the audit body.