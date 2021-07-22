Babu Abrahama Kallivayalil to represent India in CAPA

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Kochi-based chartered accountant Babu Abraham Kallivayalil has been selected as a member of the Public Sector Financial Management Committee (PSFMC) of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA). He will represent India in the Committee for four years effective from June 2021.
The Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) is a body representing 33 national professional accountancy organisations (PAOs) from 24 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. CAPA represents close to two million qualified accountants across the region. CAPA is recognised by the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).
Role of PSFMC is to provide CAPA inputs and recommendations regarding strategies and activities in respect to public sector financial management. The objective of the Committee is to promote the benefits of high quality financial and performance management and reporting in the public, not‐for profit and private sectors, including international standards in accounting, audit, ethics and accounting education.
Babu Kallivayalil is the lone member from Kerala in the central council, the apex body of the ICAI, for the past nine years. He is currently chairman of the Professional Development Committee and Committee for Members in Entrepreneurship and Public Service of the ICAI.
