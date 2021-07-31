Babul Supriyo bids adieu to politics

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
After nearly seven years in active politics, singer and former Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday announced his farewell. The BJP MP in a social media post said he was bidding goodbye to politics and would also step down as an MP.
He would continue to be actively involved in social work.
Supriyo’s move, many say, comes close on the heels of his dismal show in the just concluded Bengal Assembly Elections. His exit from the Union Cabinet and reports of him not getting along with the Bengal-unit’s leadership, could have acted as other possible triggers.
The former Union Minister, in his post has also referred to his reported differences with the state’s leadership. And clarified he was not joining any other party.
“Chollaam..Alvida (Goodbye). I’m not going to join any other political party. The Trinamool Congress, Congress, CPI(M) – nobody has called me. I’m not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work,” Supriyo said while announcing his exit from politics on social networking platform Facebook. His post has been written in Bengali, his mother-tongue.
Supriyo, joined the BJP two months ahead of the general elections in 2014 and surprisingly won the hotly contested Assansol seat. He was one of the two MPs of the BJP from Bengal at a time when a Modi Wave swept the county but couldn’t leave its mark here. He was rewarded with a Cabinet berth as MoS.
In 2019, he won a second term with PM Modi himself taking active interest in the campaigning. Supriyo won with one of the highest victory margins amongst the 18 MPs from Bengal.
The singer said he had reached out to the BJP top-brass, JP Nadda and Amit Shah, communicating his decision to step down. However, each time they had convinced him to stay back.
A self-professed fan of Prime Minister Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, Supriyo in his Facebook post referred to the stupendous rise of the BJP as a dominant opposition force in Bengal, his meeting with Baba Ramdev on a flight which convinced him to join the saffron brigade, among other points.
Referring to “differences in opinion” between himself and the BJP’s state leadership, he maintained such differences should not have come out in the open. Without blaming anyone Supriyo said such “different voices in the party’s leadership” do not boost the morale of grassroots workers and it is “no rocket science”.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...