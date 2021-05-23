Bengal reports drop in fresh Covid-19 cases at 18,422

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
West Bengal reported a drop in fresh Covid cases to 18,422 on Sunday. Active cases fell by nearly 1,200 on a 24-hour basis, as discharges and recoveries rose sharply to over 19,000, exceeding new cases. Across 12 districts of the state, recoveries exceeded new infections.
Deaths stood at 156.
The state's test positivity rate remained at 27 per cent. Barely 69,000 tests were carried out on a 24-hour basis. Daily tests stood at just 69,145, lower than the 70.000-odd carried out on Saturday; and substantially less than the record high of 77,000 carried out some days back.
Fresh infections continued to witness a dip in the two worst hit districts of North 24 Parganas & Kolkata (the state capital).
New cases stood at nearly 3,800 (down from a previous high of 4,200) and 3,000 (from a previous high of 4,000), respectively, a bulletin released by the state's health department said.
Nearly 92 people succumbed to Covid in these two districts.
The two districts account for nearly 40 per cent of the fresh cases; and 60 per cent of the deaths reported in the state.
Districts like Howrah and South 24 Parganas reported over 1,200 fresh cases, while in Hooghly the fresh infection graph continued to rise over 1,300.
Fresh cases in Nadia continue to hover around the 1000-1100 mark.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On this day in 1906, the Wright Brothers were granted US patent number 821,393 for their ‘Flying-Machine’.
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...