Bengal reports drop in fresh Covid-19 cases at 18,422

West Bengal reported a drop in fresh Covid cases to 18,422 on Sunday. Active cases fell by nearly 1,200 on a 24-hour basis, as discharges and recoveries rose sharply to over 19,000, exceeding new cases. Across 12 districts of the state, recoveries exceeded new infections.

Deaths stood at 156.

The state's test positivity rate remained at 27 per cent. Barely 69,000 tests were carried out on a 24-hour basis. Daily tests stood at just 69,145, lower than the 70.000-odd carried out on Saturday; and substantially less than the record high of 77,000 carried out some days back.

Fresh infections continued to witness a dip in the two worst hit districts of North 24 Parganas & Kolkata (the state capital).

New cases stood at nearly 3,800 (down from a previous high of 4,200) and 3,000 (from a previous high of 4,000), respectively, a bulletin released by the state's health department said.

Nearly 92 people succumbed to Covid in these two districts.

The two districts account for nearly 40 per cent of the fresh cases; and 60 per cent of the deaths reported in the state.

Districts like Howrah and South 24 Parganas reported over 1,200 fresh cases, while in Hooghly the fresh infection graph continued to rise over 1,300.

Fresh cases in Nadia continue to hover around the 1000-1100 mark.