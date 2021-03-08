Bengaluru gets ₹7,795 cr for city development

Bengaluru has received an allocation of ₹7,795 crore from the state budget for comprehensive city development in the Karnataka Budget 2021-22.

The huge resource allocation comes as no surprise as the BBMP elections are around the corner.

Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa made it a point and declared that he will bring about visible change to Bengaluru city infrastructure.

The city getting huge resource allocation is for the reason that it is important politically, it being the Capital and also has 28 assembly seats. BJP, of late, has been giving importance to the city with an aim for good performance in Bengaluru city as it can tilt the political balance.

For the comprehensive development of the city, Budget 2021-22 proposes the following:

Development of Experience Bengaluru Centre in the land belonging to Mysuru Lamps Works Limited; The development of Tree Parks in NGEF situated in Byappanahalli and in three other places; Action to commence the works of peripheral ring roads of Bengaluru city; Grant of ₹850 crore in the year 2021-22 for sub-urban rail project. Implementation of K-100 project at an expenditure of ₹169 crore to develop Koramangala Valley as a tourist attraction; Development of Bengaluru Signature Business Park of international standards near Kempegowda International Airport; The approval of the Centre is expected for the implementation of 58.2-km long Outer Ring Road – Airport Metro Network 2A and 2B at an estimated cost of ₹14,788 crore in Bengaluru; ₹1,600 crore already released for pre-project activities and Establishment of separate companies to manage collection, transportation and processing of solid waste of Bengaluru city.

Starting of a new multi speciality hospital in North Bengaluru.

Operationalisation of Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, which is being constructed at an expenditure of Rs 28 crore, in the current year.

Renovation and reconstruction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike schools at an expenditure of ₹33 crore. ₹2 crore reserved for conducting Literary and Cultural programmes every weekend in Mallathahalli KalaGrama of Bengaluru.