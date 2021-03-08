Bengaluru gets ₹7,795 cr for city development

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bengaluru has received an allocation of ₹7,795 crore from the state budget for comprehensive city development in the Karnataka Budget 2021-22.
The huge resource allocation comes as no surprise as the BBMP elections are around the corner.
Soon after taking charge as Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa made it a point and declared that he will bring about visible change to Bengaluru city infrastructure.
The city getting huge resource allocation is for the reason that it is important politically, it being the Capital and also has 28 assembly seats. BJP, of late, has been giving importance to the city with an aim for good performance in Bengaluru city as it can tilt the political balance.
For the comprehensive development of the city, Budget 2021-22 proposes the following:
Development of Experience Bengaluru Centre in the land belonging to Mysuru Lamps Works Limited; The development of Tree Parks in NGEF situated in Byappanahalli and in three other places; Action to commence the works of peripheral ring roads of Bengaluru city; Grant of ₹850 crore in the year 2021-22 for sub-urban rail project. Implementation of K-100 project at an expenditure of ₹169 crore to develop Koramangala Valley as a tourist attraction; Development of Bengaluru Signature Business Park of international standards near Kempegowda International Airport; The approval of the Centre is expected for the implementation of 58.2-km long Outer Ring Road – Airport Metro Network 2A and 2B at an estimated cost of ₹14,788 crore in Bengaluru; ₹1,600 crore already released for pre-project activities and Establishment of separate companies to manage collection, transportation and processing of solid waste of Bengaluru city.
Starting of a new multi speciality hospital in North Bengaluru.
Operationalisation of Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant, which is being constructed at an expenditure of Rs 28 crore, in the current year.
Renovation and reconstruction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike schools at an expenditure of ₹33 crore. ₹2 crore reserved for conducting Literary and Cultural programmes every weekend in Mallathahalli KalaGrama of Bengaluru.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...