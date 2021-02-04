Bharat Dynamics Ltd showcases latest weaponry at Aero India 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Air Chief Marshal, Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauri, inaugurated the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) stall at Aero India, 2021, which began at Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD of BDL, briefed about the products on display.
BDL is showcasing it’s largest-ever range of products at the Aero India, 2021. The product range include state-of-the-art Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Launchers, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Air Missiles, Air-to-Surface Missiles, Underwater Weapons and Counter measure systems.
BDL will also be launching its two new underwater weapons named Garudastra and Dishani at the event. The company is signing MoUs with foreign as well as Indian Companies including start-ups.
Siddharth Mishra said, “BDL, as a part of its Global Outreach, is endeavouring to forge alliance with foreign companies. In addition to forging alliance with domestic companies, BDL is also encouraging start-up companies to participate in its innovation programmes which would synergise their innovative ideas with BDL’s capabilities, infrastructure and long and rich experience in the field of manufacturing and develop new products for the Armed Forces utilising emerging technologies.”
“Aero India provides a very good opportunity to showcase the company’s state-of-the-art weapons and interact with our customers, OEMs and other stakeholders and strengthen our partnership,” he added.
