The whirlwind around the allegations of the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus spilled over to this week, with the Tirumala temple conducting a ritual to restore the sanctity of the prasadam and other naivedyams, to the matter reaching the Supreme Court. It all happened on Monday.

The events continued to unfold after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party of using adulterated ghee that for preparing the laddus.

Naidu announced the formation of a SIT on Sunday, to probe the allegations of adulteration of Tirupati prasadam, specifically the famed Laddus of the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple. The names of the members of the team will be released in 2 to 3 days, said officials.

“We are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers of IGP and senior posts. The SIT will submit a report to the government and we will take action based on that report,” Naidu had said.

The SIT will investigate all issues, including procurement of adulterated ghee containing animal fat to prepare the prasadam and misuse of power by the previous dispensation. Furthermore, the CM has also said that only those who hold belief will be part of the management committee, followed by the standing operating procedures.

Meanwhile, the TTD authorities said, it has introduced changes in the procedure to buy pure cow ghee, adding that it will now be bought from recognised companies. The TTD has decided to set up a lab and a panel with 18 people. The panel consists of trainees from the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has come forward to set up a lab from the Central government.

Seeking SC intervention

Former MP Subramanian Swamy has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Tirumala Laddu controversy, seeking an investigation into Naidu’s allegations. Swamy stated that Chandrababu made these claims without providing any evidence.

Former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, YV Subba Reddy, has also sought the apex court’s intervention for an independent committee to probe into the allegations. The proposed committee should be led by a retired SC judge, he said.

Seeking Lord’s forgiveness

Meanwhile, former TTD Chairman and YSRCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy after taking a holy bath in the Pushkarini and offering Karpur neerajanam to the deity at Akhilandam, affirmed in front of the temple that “no mistakes were made during his tenure as TTD Chairman”.

Furthermore, on September 21, the Andhra Pradesh government annouced a review of cleanliness and quality standards in temples across the State. This includes the preparation of prasadam (offerings) like the Tirupati laddus. Naidu emphasised that his administration will ensure strict quality checks for prasadam across temples, and that usage of any substandard ingredients will not be tolerated. A formal cleansing process for temples is set to be initiated to uphold the sanctity and quality of temple practices.

The government will consult with religious leaders and officials to implement necessary corrective measures.