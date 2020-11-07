Bihar Assembly polls: Voter turnout at 55.46 per cent in third and final phase

Bihar reported a provisional voter turnout of 55.46 per cent during the third and final phase of Assembly Elections for 78 seats on Saturday. The by-elections for the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary constituency, which went to polls in the third phase reported a provisional voter turnout of 56.02 per cent, the Election Commission website shows.

In addition, the four Assembly constituencies in Manipur, which also went to polls on Saturday reported a provisional voter turnout of 91.54 per cent, the Commission website shows.

Briefing newspersons here EC officials said that during the first phase of elections in Bihar the male voter turnout was 56.83 per cent, while the women voter turnout was 54.41 per cent taking the total voter turnout in phase 1 to 55.68 per cent. During the second phase of elections, the male voter turnout was recorded at 52.92 per cent, while the women voter turnout stood at 58.80 per cent taking the total voter turnout during the second phase to 55.70 per cent.

Kasba Assembly constituency shows the highest provisional voter turnout during the third phase at 68.38 per cent, while Benipatti reported the lowest provisional voter turnout at 48.2 per cent.

At least 11 of the 78 Assembly constituencies reported a provisional voter turnout of over 60 per cent -- Kochadhaman (67 per cent), Chhatapur (63.87 per cent), Saharsa (62.42 per cent), Pranpur (62.21 per cent) and Sikta (60 per cent).

Raniganj at 49.45 per cent, Araria (49.05 per cent) and Narpatganj (49 per cent) (all provisional) were among the ACs which saw votes cast being below 50 per cent.

In comparison, in Manipur the Lilong AC provisionally had a 93.29 per cent voter turnout, Wangoi (91.19 per cent provisional), Saitu (90.88 per cent provisional) and Wanjing Tentha (90.86 per cent provisional) taking the overall estimated voter turnout to 91.54 per cent, the EC website shows.

EC officials said that there were over 800 cases of violation of the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar which included over 100 cases related to violation of COVID 19 election rules during the all the three phases.

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly and 56 other constituencies in 9 States which went to polls on November 3 and in Manipur on Saturday as also the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary constituency will be taken up on November 10.