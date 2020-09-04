Bihar elections, by-elections to 65 seats be held together : EC

The Election Commission will hold elections to 64 vacant seats in various State Assemblies and one Parliament seat along with the Bihar Assembly elections.

In a statement, the Commission said that the announcement of schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections and these 65 seats will be done “at appropriate time.”

This was decided by the Commission on Friday after reviewing reports and inputs from Chief Secretaries and Election Officers in many of the States which had sought to defer by-elections for a variety of reasons including extraordinary rains in some places and constrains of the Covid pandemic in others.

Bihar elections

Considering the general Assembly elections in Bihar are required to be completed by November 29, the Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 by-elections and the Bihar elections around the same time, the Commission said in a statement.

The statement adds that a major factor in clubbing these elections is the “relative ease of movement of Central Armed Police Forces and other law and order forces and related logistics issues.”