Bihar: Seminar held to promote Compressed Bio Gas as greener fuel  

Kolkata, June 16 In order to promote use of Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) and to encourage entrepreneurs to set up CBG plants, a seminar was conducted in Bihar as the State provides ample resources to produce the green energy from agri-residue, animal waste and other materials.

The seminar was inaugurated by Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, State Industries Minister in the presence of Sanjeev Kumar, Director (Technical), Department of Industries, Rabindra Nath Roy, Special Secretary, Dept of Agriculture and Vibhash Kumar, Executive Director and State Head, Bihar Office cum State Level Coordinator, said a press statement issued by Indian Oil.

Applauding Indian Oil for its efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products in the State, even during the Covid times, Shahnawaz Hussain, in his address, welcomed the effort in promoting green energy CBG.

According to him, the climate change has enforced us to shift towards greener fuel and this is an opportunity for the entrepreneurs to embrace the cleaner fuel. He also assured that the state government would extend all possible help to establish CBG value chain.

Setting up of CBG plants would help in environmental protection, reduce import dependence, create employment especially in semi urban and rural areas and will also give opportunity to all to choose a cleaner fuel for transportation at an economical rate, Sanjeev Kumar said.

Addressing the participants, Vibhash Kumar, ED & SH, Bihar state Office, Indian Oil said that the company has always been pioneer in establishing renewable energy in the country and is encouraging entrepreneurs to set up CBG plants under central government’s SATAT scheme.

The ‘SATAT’ scheme on CBG was launched under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas in October 2018 in order to utilize the organic waste stream converting them as useful automotive grade fuel. The scheme envisages production of 15 million tons of CBG from 5,000 plants from various available waste streams like agricultural residue, sugar-mill waste, cattle dung, etc.

CBG has characteristics and calorific value similar to CNG and can be utilized as green renewable automotive and industrial fuel. Production of CBG would also help achieve government’s targets of climate change mitigation, energy security through replacement of fossil fuel and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

