BJP attacks Congress for its members’ ‘unruly’ behaviour

The BJP on Monday attacked the Congress for “unruly” behaviour of its MPs in Lok Sabha, and asked all parties to come together to maintain Parliament’s sanctity and great tradition.

Speaking to reporters, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress soon after Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned due to vehement opposition by Congress members over the swearing-in of a BJP government in Maharashtra.

Prasad also said that it is the Congress, not the BJP, which “murdered” democracy in the state. He asserted that popular mandate was in favour of a BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis but the Congress “stole” it by joining hands with the Sena which, he added, is driven by political greed and opportunism.