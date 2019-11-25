BJP attacks Congress for its members’ ‘unruly’ behaviour

Realme X2 Pro review: Phone stacked with latest specs
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
The BJP on Monday attacked the Congress for “unruly” behaviour of its MPs in Lok Sabha, and asked all parties to come together to maintain Parliament’s sanctity and great tradition.
Speaking to reporters, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at the Congress soon after Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned due to vehement opposition by Congress members over the swearing-in of a BJP government in Maharashtra.
Also read: Democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra, says Rahul Gandhi
Prasad also said that it is the Congress, not the BJP, which “murdered” democracy in the state. He asserted that popular mandate was in favour of a BJP-Shiv Sena government under Devendra Fadnavis but the Congress “stole” it by joining hands with the Sena which, he added, is driven by political greed and opportunism.
A big battery that charges in 30 minutes, the latest Snapdragon, a 64MP camera, and that 90Hz screen all made ...
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...