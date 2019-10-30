BJP-Sena CM war: Farmers await crop loss compensation

For 62-year-old farmer Shivaji Pawar, this Diwali was full of darkness. He lost his cotton, soyabean and corn crops to unseasonal rains and now waits for the formation of the new government.

Thousands of farmers like Shivaji are closely tracking the political developments in the State; not that they’re interested in politics, but they want their compensation for the massive crop loss they incurred for which they’d be paid only after the fornation of new government.

“We did not lit diyas in our house during Diwali this time. Massive rains have taken away everything. Drought is not new for us, but now even rains have started damaging whatever we grow,” Shivaji told BusinessLine. He added that hundreds of farmers like him from Buldhana district in Vidarbha region await government’s response to their losses. “After losing everything I have no other option then to depend on private money lender for survival. I don’t think anybody is bothered about farmers. They (politicos) are busy in the game of power,” he laments.

According to the preliminary estimates, crop standing on over 13 lakh hectares — worth ₹8,000 crore — in 16 districts of the State has been damaged by unseasonal rains. On Monday, the Chief Minister’s office informed the media that the CM has issued orders to Chief Secretary to conduct damage assessment due to unseasonal rains. But farmers alleged that the babus are not ready to conduct damage assessment. Officials are informing farmers that the process would start only after the new government is in place.

In Nashik, Sangli and Kolhapur districts, vineyards have suffered heavily due to showers.

CM Devendra Fadnavis today said that the new government wants to give immediate relief to affected farmers. But before that Fadnavis will have to settle the power-sharing formula with his party’s alliance partner Shiv Sena.

Mahesh Kharade, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, has demanded that the government must not waste time in damage assessment and pay farmers a compensation of ₹2 lakh per hectare. He added that 100 per cent crop damage has been reported in many parts of the State and the government must ensure that those farmers who had taken insurance cover get full compensation.