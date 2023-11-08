With criticism mounting on Ryhtu Bandhu payouts to the big farmers, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has hinted that it would consider “trimming” the eligibility criterion and limiting to farmers with 4-5 acres.

Addressing a gathering of industrialists here on Wednesday ahead of the November Assembly elections, BRS Working President and Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has said that if voted back to power in the upcoming elections, his government would have a relook at the eligibility criterion and consider limiting it to small farmers.

“Some people ask us why are we extending the benefit to the rich farmers. You get the benefit to the extent of land that you have. Why are you bothered about others who are getting more,” he said.

He, however, said that the government was aware of the criticism and would consider trimming the numbers and limit it to small farmers.

Under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the State government gives a financial assistance of ₹10,000 (₹5,000 each for Kharif and Rabi seasons) annually to farmers for every acre of land that they possessed.

The State government has so far spent ₹70,000 crore over 11 cropping seasons, benefiting about 60 lakh farmers. In its manifesto, the BRS party said it would enhance the amount to ₹16,000 if voted back to power.

The Congress Party had earlier announced that it would increase the Rythu Bandhu amount to ₹15,000 if voted to power.

Per capita income

Listing out the achievements of the BRS government in the last ten years, Rama Rao said the State made strides on several fronts. “We don’t have power cuts now. We have emerged a top producer of paddy. The per capita income of Telangana increased to ₹3.17 lakh now from ₹1.14 lakh when the State was formed in 2014,” he said.