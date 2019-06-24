BSP will fight all polls alone, says Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati declared that her party will contest all elections “small and big” on its own in the future, signalling the end of the much discussed Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party alliance forged for the Lok Sabha elections.

Her announcement came a day after she held a meeting with party workers to review the BSP’s performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Also read: Mayawati breaks off alliance with SP, to go it alone in UP by-polls

“Everyone is aware that forgetting everything of the past as also the anti-BSP and anti-Dalit decisions like reservation in promotions and bad law and order during the SP rule in 2012-2017, BSP adhered to the gathbandhan dharma with the Samajwadi Party in the interest of the country,” she tweeted in Hindi.

“But the SP’s attitude after the elections has forced the BSP to think, will it be possible to defeat the BJP in the future? This is not possible. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, the party will contest all small and big elections on its own strength,” Mayawati added. She did not elaborate on what she meant by the SP’s attitude.

SP’s reaction

Reacting to Mayawati’s comments, SP leader Ramashankar Vidyarthi said that the BSP supremo’s decision of will “weaken” the fight for social justice.

Also read: SP, BSP face challenging times as caste politics merges into Hindutva

“She is speaking against the Samajwadi Party in haste and due to the Dalit support to the SP and its leader Akhilesh Yadav. She is weakening the fight for social justice,” Vidyarthi told reporters.

The SP National General Secretary said the ‘Dalit samaj’ is connecting with the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav in a big way. “People know the reality about what the malkin of the alliance has done,” he said.

‘Lack of commitment’

Commenting on the development, Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi said commitment is most important in politics. “Commitment with the people as well as among political parties is very important...if people feel that politicians cannot keep their words while dealing with each other, they will not be able to keep their promises made to the people,” Tripathi said. “The problem that we are seeing now is an outcome of lack of commitment,” he remarked.

The BSP entered into an electoral alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls. The alliance, however, failed to make an impact in the politically crucial state. While the BSP managed to win 10 seats, the SP got five seats and the RLD drew a blank.