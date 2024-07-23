The Union Home Ministry was allocated ₹2,19,643.31 crore for FY25, which was slightly more than the outlay in the interim budget which stood at ₹2,02,868 crore with most of it being directed to lend budgetary support of ₹1,43,275.90 crore to the central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as CRPF, BSF, CISF, and ITBP.

Besides that, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the union budget in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, allocated ₹42,277.74 crore to Jammu and Kashmir which is currently under the direct control of the central government after the abrogation of Article 370 and will go to polls in a couple of months from now.

For the remaining UTs, ₹5,985.82 crore have been earmarked for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, ₹5,862.62 crore to Chandigarh, ₹5,958 crore to Ladakh, ₹2,648.97 crore to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and ₹1,490.10 crore to Lakshadweep, the budget documents show.

Of the CAPFs, the CRPF got ₹31,543.20 crore, a minuscule rise from the revised estimate of ₹31,389.04 crore in FY24, the BSF got ₹25,472.44 crore (₹25,038.68 crore in FY24), the CISF was allotted ₹14,331.89 crores (₹12,929.85 crore in FY24), the ITBP ₹8,634.21 crore (₹8,203.68 crore in FY24), the SSB ₹8,881.81 crore (₹8,435.68 crore in FY24) and the Assam Rifles was allotted ₹7,428.33 crore (₹7,276.29 crore in FY24).

The CAPFs are deployed for law and order duties, to hold peaceful elections besides guarding government installations, airports and borders.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), which comes under the MHA, got an outlay of ₹3,823.83 crore (₹3,268.94 crore in FY24), while the Delhi Police has been handed over ₹11,180.33 crore (₹11,940.33 crore in FY24), the Special Protection Group (SPG), which protects Prime Ministers, got ₹506.32 crore (₹446.82 crore in 2023-24).

The IB is India’s internal intelligence agency, the Delhi Police guards the national capital and the SPG provides security to the prime minister.

The budget also allocated ₹1,309.46 crore (₹578.29 crore in 2023-24) towards work related to census and ₹1,606.95 crore to the National Disaster Response Force (₹1,666.38 crore in 2023-24).

Meanwhile, ₹3,756.51 crore has been allocated to the Border Infrastructure and Management, ₹3,152.36 crore has been given for developing police infrastructure, ₹1,105 crore for schemes related to women’s safety, ₹9,305.43 crore for various central sector projects and schemes sponsored by the home ministry, ₹3,199.62 crore for security-related expenditure and ₹1,050 crore for Vibrant Villages Programme.