Budget debate continues in Rajya Sabha

The discussion on budget continued in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. More than 40 MPs participated in the debate so far. While the Opposition blamed the Centre for issues such as unemployment and price rise, BJP members listed the development initiatives of the Government.

Congress MP from Karnataka Syed Nasir Hussain said the new sector where BJP is providing jobs is “vigilante sector”. He said sections such as cow vigilante, love-jihad vigilante, new year disruption vigilante, valentine day disruptions vigilante, anti-conversion vigilante and the hijab vigilante are employing cadre of the BJP.

Hussain asked the Centre to stop blaming the Congress and start working for the people. “If the Congress is telling lies, why were students and farmers on roads,” he asked. Another Congress MP Rajmani Patel said the BJP has been promising that farmers’ income will be doubled by 2022, but the farmers instead have become poor.

BJP MP KJ Alphons asked the Opposition to recognise the contribution of industrialists and corporate houses in creating jobs and making large investments. He claimed that key economic indicators have shown that the Modi-government had steered the country to the path of growth even amid a pandemic.

BJP’s Mahesh Poddar said the Budget provides a vision for the next 25 years. “Be it foreign exchange reserves, building of national highways, opening of bank accounts, access to tap water for households, housing, the government has delivered on all accounts,” he said.