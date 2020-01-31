CAA is a historic law: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind hailed the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act as “historic” in his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament, prompting protests by some Opposition members.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act is a historic law. It has fulfilled wishes of our founding fathers including Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. The provision of giving citizenship to all communities prevails, the President said, referring to CAA. The procedure to grant citizenship to people of all religions remains as it was, he added.

He condemned the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan and urged the global community to take necessary action.

He also said that debate and discussion on any issue strengthens democracy while violence during protests weaken it.“Debate and discussions strengthen democracy, but violence during protests weaken democracy,” he said without directly referring to the anti-CAA protests in the country some of which have witnessed violence.