CAIT demands Delhi lockdown extension till May 15

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday urged Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend the lockdown in the capital till May 15. The ongoing lockdown ends on May 3.

Traders have “a unanimous opinion that Covid-19 situation in Delhi has gone out of control,” CAIT said in a statement.

“Opening shops in such a dilapidated situation can create further troubles for the traders. If any of the traders, their employees or customers gets infected with Covid-19, then under the present condition, it will be difficult to get medical treatment in Delhi,” the statement said.

The group has also urged Baijal to nominate nodal officers with whom the trade associations of Delhi can work to improve the crisis.