CAIT mulls decision to shut markets in Delhi due to rising Covid cases

“Shops are definitely open in Delhi but business is only about 5-10 per cent . In wholesale markets, customers from outside Delhi are not coming, whereas in the retail markets, local customers are not coming at all, due to heightened fear of the pandemic and challenges being faced in getting testing done and obtaining hospital beds,” he added.

In a statement, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT said traders are fearful to operate shops due to rising cases of corona in Delhi and the ratio of corona testing and the absence of beds in hospitals. He said that CAIT is also hoping to have a comprehensive discussion with the Central and State government on this issue. "Our intent is to co-operate with the governments and join the efforts to curb the rise of Covid-19 cases in Delhi," he added.

The traders body said its Delhi Chapter has begun an online survey to seek the opinion of Delhi traders on whether markets should be closed in the city to curb the spread of the pandemic. This comes at a time when the Delhi government has stated that the capital city's Covid-19 cases may touch 5.32 lakh-mark by July end.

With rising cases of Covid-19 in the capital city, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said it has sought the opinion of its members on whether there is a need to close markets in Delhi to protect customers and traders. It said the final decision in this regard will be taken on Saturday after consultation with Delhi traders as well as with the Central and state governments.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!