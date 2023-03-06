The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday reached Patna to question former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam.

The CBI had earlier issued summons to Rabri Devi for questioning on allegations that her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav, a former Railway minister, allegedly took parcels of land in the name of family members as bribes from persons whom he offered jobs of substitutes in Group-D positions in railways. Rabri Devi was one of the beneficiaries of the scam.

CBI sources indicated that they received more information on the modus operandi of the scam during the course of the investigation. The scam occurred when Lalu Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009 during the UPA regime.

On October 7 last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the alleged land-for-job scam before a CBI court in Delhi.

“During the investigation, it has been found that the accused, in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways, engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TCs and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways,” the CBI claimed in a press statement.

“Out of seven instances of land transfer, it is revealed that three sale deeds were executed in favour of Rabri Devi, wife of Lalu Yadav, one sale deed was executed in the name of Misha Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, one sale deed was executed in favour of M/s AK Infosystems Private Limited, in which later Rabri Devi became major shareholder, in the year 2014 and currently she is one of the Directors of the Company. Two gift deeds were executed in favour of Hema Yadav, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav,” charged the CBI FIR. Various persons were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts in different railway zones in exchange for land.

