CBI upgrading Crime Manual to better tackle corruption and cyber crime

To investigate new age crimes better, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in the process of upgrading the CBI Crime Manual 2005. This manual dictates the working of the investigative agency. Prior to the 2005 edition, the manual was earlier revised in 1991.

The proposed revision in the manual is expected to help the investigative agency better tackle and investigate new age crimes such as cyber crimes, it is learnt.

“We need to upgrade the CBI Crime Manual, 2005, to bring it in line with the legislative and legal developments that have happened since. We hope to finalise the revised manual by the end of 2019,” a top CBI official said.

“There have been a lot of changes in the laws to prevent corruption and money laundering, since the CBI Crime Manual was revised in 2005. There are also a lot more cross-border cases and those related to cyber crime that are now being investigated by the CBI,” the official told BusinessLine.

The revised CBI Crime Manual is expected to bring the operations of the investigative agency closer to other international agencies. It will require the nod of the CBI Director to become enforceable.

This new manual will also help the investigative agency to utilise the Centralised Technology Vertical (CTV) that is expected to be operational next year.

Earlier this month, the CBI had held the first National Conference on Cyber Crime Investigation and Forensics. During the conference, it was highlighted that India has the second-largest internet userbase in the world and, therefore, the study of cyber crime is very important.

The CTV is expected to help in acquiring real-time information for the benefit of investigating officers.

CBI sources said that the February 2018 City Union Bank cyber attack was discussed in this conference. In the attack, $2 million was compromised through SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications) system transfer, and payment instructions were sent to banks in multiple jurisdictions (Turkey, China and UAE).

The July 2016 Union Bank of India cyber attack was also highlighted. In the biggest SWIFT hack in India, the bank lost $171 million. To solve this crime, a seven-country hunt was required, and it was spearheaded at the top levels of government to reverse this threat. This case was transferred to CBI in September 2018 and is under investigation.