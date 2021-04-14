CBSE exams: PM to hold meeting with Education Minister, Secretary

Amidst a surge in Covid19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today noon with Union Education Minister,Secretary and senior officials on the contentious issue of conducting CBSE exams during the current second wave of Coronavirus pandemic.

This meeting is crucial as there is widespread demand from politicians, students and film actors that CBSE Board exams should be cancelled and that lives of children and teachers should not be put to risk in these pandemic times, official sources said.

In view of the rising Covid19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel CBSE exams and examine alternate methods such as online exams to assess the students.

Meanwhile, India reported more than 1.8 lakh new Covid19 cases on Wednesday at 1,84,372 with 1,027 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data showed. This was much higher than the daily count of 1,61,738 reported as of Tuesday morning.

The cumulative number of Covid cases on Wednesday till 8:00 am in the morning stood at 1,38,73,825. Maharashtra reported the highest number of Covid cases at 60,212 with 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 17,963, Chattisgarh at 15,121 and Delhi at 13,468.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Haryana and Kerala continued to report a consistent upsurge in Covid cases.

The cumulative number of vaccines administered till 8:00 am on Wednesday stood at 11,11,79,578 with 26,46,528 jabs given in the last 24 hours in the morning. As States report short supplies of the Covid 19 vaccine, the Centre yesterday denied any shortage and urged States to be better planned, and review the availability of vaccines at cold-chains and allocate as required to specific areas.