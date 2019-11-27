Centre approves medical colleges in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare today approved Tamil Nadu government's proposal to set up three new Medical colleges in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts.

In a communication addressed to the State Health & Family Welfare Department, the Union Ministry announced the approval for the establishment of the new medical colleges under a Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

Of the total approved cost of Rs 325 crore for each district, the Central government will share 60 per cent (Rs 195 crore) while the remaining 40 per cent (Rs 130 crore) will be borne by the government of Tamil Nadu.

"In response to my request, the Centre has today approved the setting up of Medical Colleges in Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur and Nagapattinam districts. I convey my sincere thanks to the Prime Minister and the Central government on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu," Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a press statement.

On October 23, the Centre had provided approval to set up 6 medical colleges in Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, The Nilgiris, Dindigul, Namakkal and Tiruppur districts at a cost of Rs 325 crore each at a 60-40 ratio between Centre and the State government.

"Getting approval to set up 9 medical colleges in one year is an historic feat. The proposals were sent within a short span of time and land for the colleges were allotted immediately," the Chief Minister's statement added.

The Central government has so far approved Rs 2,925 crore to set up nine new medical colleges in the state, out of which Centre's share of Rs 1,755 crore has already been approved while the remaining Rs 1,170 crore will be shared by the state government.