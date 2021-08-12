Centre demands stringent punishment against Opposition MPs

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Centre reiterated their demand for “stringent punishment” against Opposition MPs those who disrupted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session. Cabinet Ministers such as Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav told media here on Thursday that they expect Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to take a decision on their requests for action against some MPs of the Opposition.
The Ministers were responding to the charges made by the Opposition parties that the government deliberately derailed the House proceedings to avoid a discussion on Pegasus spyware issue.
Goyal said some MPs broke barriers of allowed forms of protests and even climbed on the Table of the House. He also denied the allegations by senior MP Sharad Pawar that 40 members were brought from outside and they manhandled even women MPs.
Goyal said the Opposition did not even allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce the new members in the Council of Ministers. He said the Opposition cast aspersions even on Chairman Naidu. To a question why a debate on Pegasus spyware issue could not be allowed, Goyal did not give a direct answer.
Earlier, leaders of 14 Opposition parties held a joint meeting and later met Naidu at his official residence.
“The Government stonewalled the Opposition demand for discussion. It is clear that the present Government does not believe in Parliamentary accountability and was running away from debate on Pegasus which resulted in a deadlock. The Opposition had been repeatedly requesting the Government to sincerely engage with the Opposition parties to break the impasse, but the Government remained arrogant, insincere and obdurate. It is the Government, which is squarely responsible for the stalemate, has refused to accept the opposition’s demand for an informed debate in both the houses,” they said in a statement.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...