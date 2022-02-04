Centre issues revised Covid-19 guidelines on reopening schools: Things to know

With high vaccination rates and declining Covid-19 cases across the country, states are easing lockdown and reopening schools and colleges across the country. The Ministry of Education, earlier, has issued new guidelines on the reopening of schools and colleges.

As per the new guidelines, the Centre has allowed States and UTs to decide whether schools are required to take the consent of the parents of students to attend physical classes. Earlier, it was mandatory for parents’ consent regarding sending their children to school.

With regard to gatherings for functions and festivals, the revised guidelines state that gatherings should be in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of States and UTs, and schools may accordingly undertake school events, cultural or activities.

Smooth transition

The revised guidelines also focused on a smooth transition from online to classroom learning; and implementing remedial programmes for those who need extra intervention.

Moreover, ensuring and monitoring safe commuting for students is also mandatory by sanitization of school transportation regularly at least twice a day.

Physical distancing norms should be followed and physical distance of six feet should be maintained.

Social distancing is to be maintained in staff rooms, office areas, classrooms, and other common areas.

Protocols should be followed in case of detection of a suspected case of Covid-19 where a risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority. Accordingly further actions to be initiated.

Students and staff should wear face masks throughout the day.

Social distancing is to be maintained during the distribution of the mid-day meal scheme (PM-POSHAN).

Many States have already reopened schools and colleges for offline classes. States like Maharashtra, Telangana, Rajasthan have reopened schools from February 1.