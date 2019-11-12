Central Government justifies President’s rule

The Centre has justified the decision to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra and said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had no alternatives before him that invoking provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution.

A spokesperson of the Union Home Ministry said in a statement that the Governor of Maharashtra said in a letter to the President that his attempts to explore the possibility of formation of Government have “failed so far”.

The Governor, according to the spokesperson’s statement, held appropriate communications with all the political parties who could have formed the government in alliance with other political parties.

“Keeping in view the situation, circumstances and ground realities, the Governor is satisfied that the situation has arisen in Maharashtra in which it is impossible to constitute and/or form a stable Government in the State. He is satisfied that the Government of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution,” the statement said.

It added that left with no other alternatives, the Governor is constrained to send his report under the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution. “The Governor has, therefore, recommended that the present Assembly be kept in suspended animation for the present and the President of India is requested to take such action/decision as appropriate,” the Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The Union Cabinet, which considered the report of the Governor, approved it and made a recommendation to President to issue a Proclamation under article 356(1) of the Constitution imposing President’s rule in the State and keep the Legislative Assembly under suspended animation. “The Hon’ble President has approved the proclamation,” the statement added.