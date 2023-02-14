The Union Finance Ministry has said that the total debt of the Telangana Government and state public sector enterprises has reached ₹4.33 lakh crore.

According to information provided in the parliament in a written reply to a question, the Finance Ministry said out of ₹4.33 lakh crore, the State Government debt stood at ₹2.83 lakh crore. While loans availed by the state government enterprises/institutions from commercial banks were at about ₹1.31 lakh crore, those taken from Nabard were ₹19,431 crore, according to the data.

At the time of the state formation in 2014, Telangana Government’s debt was at ₹75,577 crore which pegs the debt taken by the state government in the last eight years at ₹2.07 lakh crore.

In a response to another query, the Ministry said Andhra Pradesh topped the states with the highest average debt of farmers’ families. While the national average debt per a farmer’s family was at ₹74,121, in Andhra Pradesh it was at ₹2,45,554, according to the data.

