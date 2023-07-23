In a bid to expand radio’s reach further, the Centre is is looking at conducting the third batch of e-auction of 808 FM radio stations across 284 cities. Currently, radio’s reach is estimated to cover 80 per cent of geographical area and 90 per cent India’s population.

Addressing the Regional Community Radio Sammelan (North) here, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the government has made efforts to ease the processes for getting a license to operate radio stations, particularly community radio, by reducing the number of compliances. “Where earlier acquiring a license was a time consuming and tedious process taking around four years and involving thirteen processes, today this has been reduced to eight processes and a license can be acquired within six months,” he added. The application process is now online on Broadcast Seva Portal and is connected to Saral Sanchar Portal, he added.

Thakur said that the community radio stations should be commended for providing their service despite several challenges including human resource shortage, financial strains and lack of external support and for this spirit of nation service they ought to be commended. He added that they are playing a key role in awareness generation and problem solving in the remotest corners of India.

Improving coverage

Talking about private radio stations sector, he said India currently has 388 FM radio stations in 113 cities across 26 States and five Union Territories. ”Government is now planning a third batch of e-auction of 808 channels across 284 cities soon to further expand radio services,” Thakur said.

The government is also setting up radio towers in remote areas to further improve coverage. It also plans to expand the FM network in tier-II and tier-III cities with a focus on aspirational and left wing extremism (LWE) affected districts.

Earlier this year, the government approved the Broadcasting Infrastructure and Network Development scheme which is expected to increase the coverage of AIR FM transmitters.