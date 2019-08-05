Centre’s move on Kashmir a ‘murder of democracy’, says DMK

The DMK on Monday strongly condemned the Centre’s move to revoke Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was a “murder of democracy”.

DMK president M K Stalin said the measures should be held back till a democratically-elected government assumed office in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters here, Stalin said the Centre had gone ahead with its proposal without getting the concurrence of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called it a “murder of democracy.”

Stalin also hit out at the AIADMK for supporting the Centre’s move in Parliament.

Later, in a statement, Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of being only concerned about implementing its ideological agenda and not respecting the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who stood behind India.

Earlier in the day, the Centre revoked Article 370 and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories.

“This move is seen as an attempt to divert (the) people’s attention from basic issues and is a cause for concern and shocking,” Stalin said.

“When a voice for more powers to States strongly echoed across the country, dividing an existing state into union territories showed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government was raring to go against the path of democracy,” he said.

The DMK chief said his party had continuously opposed any move to scrap Article 370 and wanted the government to change its stand of taking steps in a “hasty” fashion.