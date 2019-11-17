Chamber seeks govt help to revive the glory of West Kochi heritage centres

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to initiate steps to revive the past glory of Fort Kochi and Mattanchery -- the two renowned heritage tourist destinations in the global tourism map -- considering the recent spurt in tourist arrivals.
These two heritage centres lacks better infrastructure facilities, as damaged roads and walkways, absence of a proper waste disposal system, unpleasant beach in Fort Kochi are abstaining tourists away. Sunny L.Malayil, the chamber president pointed out that there exist several heritage roads, but majority of them are in dilapidated conditions due to neglect.
He requested the authorities to take urgent steps for its repair to attract domestic and overseas travellers, which would fetch more revenue to the coffers. He also suggested introduction of a proper public transportation system from the mainland which would help connect different tourist locations in West Kochi.
As the tourist season in the current year has already commenced, the authorities should deploy more number of boats for an easy access to the area from Kochi city.
The chamber president also appealed the banks to further liberalise their process of sanctioning of loans to the business community considering the business slowdown being experienced in various sectors of the economy.
The trading community in West Kochi especially seafood and spices exporters are still facing difficulties on account of GST refunds upon simplification of the procedures. The refund amounts are still pending and the government should take steps to release it at the earliest for the industry survival.
