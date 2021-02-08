Charaka Dairy forays into ayurvedic medicines

Charaka Dairy, a local dairy with desi Gir cows, has forayed into manufacture of ayurvedic medicines.

Launching Charaka Panchagavya Sanjeevi, Go Panchakam and Go Ghritam here on Monday, Charaka Dairy Chairman and Managing Director M Suryanarayana Reddy said the firm was procuring all the raw material for the medicines (milk, ghee, curd etc) were being sourced internally.

He said the firm would expand the offerings in the next few months.

“We received a licence from the Department of Ayush, Telangana,” he said. The 12-year-old dairy is located at Andhole near Sangareddy district.