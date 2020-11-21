Chennai gets its fifth reservoir after 76 years

Chennai today got its fifth reservoir - Kannankottai-Therovy Kandigai - after a gap of 76 years - to improve water supply to the city. At present, the four main reservoirs at Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills and Chembarambakkam have a total storage capacity of 11.25 tmc ft.

The new reservoir spread across 1,495 acres will facilitate supply of 65 million litres a day (MLD) water to the city and increase the combined storage capacity of the main reservoirs to 11.75 tmc ft.

The new reservoir built at an outlay of Rs 380 crore was dedicated to the Nation by Union Home Minister Amit Shah through virtual model at a function in Kalaivanar Arangam. The function was chaired by Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami.

Shah also laid the foundation stones of various infrastructure projects worth over Rs 61,000 crore.

He laid the foundation stone for Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail with an outlay of Rs 61,843 crore; elevated highway in Coimbatore - Rs 1,620 crore; expansion of Chennai Trade Centre - Rs 309 crore; Indian Oil Corporation’s petroleum terminal at Vallur - Rs 900 crore; lube plant at Amullaivoyal - Rs 1,400 crore; new jetty at Kamarajar port Rs 900 crore and a barrage across the Cauvery river in Karur district - Rs 406 crore.

In his speech, Shah said that these projects would speed up the four-side development of Tamil Nadu. The government at the Centre is committed to support the ruling government in Tamil Nadu. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power, competitiveness among states has increased. Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year, he added.

Under the Sagarmala project, investment worth Rs 2.25 lakh crore has been provided by the Modi government for Tamil Nadu's infrastructural transformation. Ports, roads and airports will see major transformation, he said.

CMRL’s Phase-II project

A press release by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd said that the CMRL’s Phase-II project is being planned for 118.9 km in three corridors viz. Corridors-3, 4 and 5 at an estimated cost of Rs. 61,843-crore supported by the Centre, Tamil Nadu government, JICA, ADB, AIIB and NDB.

With the completion of these three corridors by 2026, Chennai will have 173 km of metro stretch carrying 25 lakh passengers per day accounting for 25 per cent of public transport trips, to transform into a world-class destination for investments and economic activities.

As part of multi-modal integration, the Phase-II network will be integrated with other public transport modes namely suburban rail, MRTS and city bus service at 21 different locations to ensure hassle-free and seamless connectivity.

The project has been planned for improving ease of living which is the Government’s key goal, says the release.