Chennai gets one more 45 mld tertiary treatment plant to recycle sewage

Light at the end of the tunnel
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
India’s largest tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant was inaugurated on Thursday at Koyambedu in the heart of the city by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The 45 million litres per day plant was built at a cost of ₹486.21 crore.
The Koyambedu Tertiary Treatment Plant, which will ensure water security for industries in south Chennai, will treat the city’s sewage to drinking water standards using ultra filtration, reverse osmosis and ozonation. The plant will use secondary treated water from Metrowater, the public sector utility’s plant, for tertiary treatment.
By enabling reuse of treated sewage for industries, the plant will help save over 1,600 crore litres of freshwater every year.
The contract was awarded by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board to VA Tech WABAG Ltd, which set up the plant and will operate and maintain it for 15 years. WABAG has partnered with IDE Technologies, a leading solution provider of desalination and water treatment, to implement the project. There is a provision to increase to 60 MLD, said an official of WABAG.
The project is funded by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme.
The IDE-WABAG consortium has been selected by the client because of their ample experience in RO and industrial reuse technologies, flexible financing capabilities and strong local presence, says a release from IDE Technologies.
This is the second such unit in Chennai with the first one inaugurated recently at Kodungaiyur in North Chennai.
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,086)Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started ...
The rupee, on Thursday, weakened and closed at 71.6 after making an intraday low of 71.67 against the dollar ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of getting higher returns
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...