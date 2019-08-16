Chhattisgarh second State in recognising forestlands

Chhattisgarh has become the second State in the country to provide recognition to acquired forestlands by scheduled tribes and other traditional forest dwellers. So far, more than four lakh individual forest rights certificates have been distributed, providing recognition to 3.42 lakh-hectare forestland, the Chhattisgarh government said in a release.

Odisha continues to be the number one state in distribution of forest rights certificates while Maharashtra is number one in providing recognition to forestlands.

During one of the state-level workshops, the Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel has reportedly said that the government’s priority is to provide forest rights to all claimants of forest rights certificates. It was also found out that due to procedural shortcomings a large number of forest rights claims have been rejected. The Chief Minister has also called for a review of the rejected applications and provide forest rights to other conventional eligible beneficiaries, the release added.