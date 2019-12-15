Chhattisgarh tops in policy and infrastructure readiness, mission mode projects performance: Report

Chhattisgarh has emerged as the top state in terms of policy and infrastructure readiness and mission mode projects performance, a report by Coeus Age Consulting said on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh was followed by Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the tally of top five states, the Digital States of India 2019 report said.

“Digital India is gradually gaining ground across the country. A phenomenon that was concentrated in a few large states, mostly from the south and west, is now becoming widespread with inclusion from north, east and the north east,” Coeus Age CEO Kapil Dev Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh, which ranked first in 2017, slipped to the fifth spot in this year’s study.

The biggest jump has been made by Haryana, which moved seven places higher to third in 2019 from 10th in 2017.

Other states and union territories that made big gains in ranks include Goa, Bihar, Chandigarh and Assam, the report said.

The report is an outcome of an assessment of states and union territories of the country using two broad constructs -- Policy and Infrastructure Readiness (PIR) and Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) performance, it added.

The assessment uses 128 parameters across PIR and MMPs, and 15 state specific MMPs were considered for the study, it said.