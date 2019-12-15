Chhattisgarh tops in policy and infrastructure readiness, mission mode projects performance: Report

Many tunnels, no water
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
Chhattisgarh has emerged as the top state in terms of policy and infrastructure readiness and mission mode projects performance, a report by Coeus Age Consulting said on Sunday.
Chhattisgarh was followed by Maharashtra, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the tally of top five states, the Digital States of India 2019 report said.
“Digital India is gradually gaining ground across the country. A phenomenon that was concentrated in a few large states, mostly from the south and west, is now becoming widespread with inclusion from north, east and the north east,” Coeus Age CEO Kapil Dev Singh said.
Madhya Pradesh, which ranked first in 2017, slipped to the fifth spot in this year’s study.
The biggest jump has been made by Haryana, which moved seven places higher to third in 2019 from 10th in 2017.
Other states and union territories that made big gains in ranks include Goa, Bihar, Chandigarh and Assam, the report said.
The report is an outcome of an assessment of states and union territories of the country using two broad constructs -- Policy and Infrastructure Readiness (PIR) and Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) performance, it added.
The assessment uses 128 parameters across PIR and MMPs, and 15 state specific MMPs were considered for the study, it said.
Construction of tunnels to connect what will be the world’s tallest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s ...
How quilting discarded clothes is being used to empower women
Manipur’s rich plant wealth is a gift to mankind that needs to be nurtured with care, says biotech ...
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
The benchmark indices rallied strongly,but key barrier needs to be surpassed
Lubricant maker Gulf Oil Lubricants India has managed to hold its own despite the downturn in the automotive ...
The stock has plummeted more than 50 per cent in value since October 2018
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...