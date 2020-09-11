Children spread message of hope through art

Pallikkutam Covitoons, an international online drawing and painting competition organised by Rajagiri Media, helped children express positive thoughts about overcoming Covid-19 crisis and spreading the message of safety through safe distancing and hygiene practices.

In all, 627 children participated in four categories beginning from LKG, UKG to Class XII from India, Bahrain, USA, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Daily winners were selected on the basis of likes they garnered on Pallikkutam’s Facebook page. And final winners were judged by a two-member jury consisting of arts teachers Febin Rebello and Suma George.

Febin Rebello said that the pandemic should not become an excuse to bury our talents. The theme of the competition (“we will win-Covid-19”) gave an optimistic view of the future which was evident from the drawing and paintings of students. The competition helped children nurture their creativity which would have been buried in the lockdown.

The prizes were sponsored by Monopoly Marketing, an educational products company in Chennai, which consisted of goods worth ₹5,000, 2,000 and 1,000 for first, second and third prizes, respectively.