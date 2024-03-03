Milan Wahi, Managing Director, Lotte India Corp Ltd, Chennai, has taken over as the Chairman of CII Chennai Zonal Council for the year 2024-25. He was the Vice Chairman of CII Chennai Zone during 2023-24.

Wahi has 27 years of experience in the fields of marketing and sales and has held senior and top management positions in companies like CavinKare, Whirlpool India, JK Dairy and Kenstar. He is the Designated Partner of Lotte Data Communication R&D Centre India LLP.

Ajith Chordia, Managing Director of Olympia Group, India, has taken over as the Vice Chairman of CII Chennai Zonal Council for the year 2024-25. According to the press statement, Chordia was the Convenor of Infrastructure Panel, CII Chennai Zone, from 2022 to 2023.

