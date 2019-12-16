National

Citizenship Amendment Act: Assam begins to cool down

Our Bureau Guwahati | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

Assam is showing signs of cooling down. No fresh incidents of violence have been reported in the last 48 hours. However, peaceful protests are being observed in large parts of the State.

The current agitation is restricted to 16 out of 33 districts in Assam. This includes Guwahati city.

As a precautionary measure mobile internet services continue to be barred in all these areas. Also, the night curfew (6 pm to 6am) will remain in force in the affected areas, including in Guwahati.

