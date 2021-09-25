Cloth makers ask govt not to hike GST on garments

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India has expressed deep disappointed over the government move to increase the GST on all fabrics and garments priced above ₹1,000 to 12 per cent from 5 per cent.
Inputs into the MMF fabric segment (fibre and yarn) attracts a GST rate of 18 per cent and 12 per cent, while the same on finished goods apparel is 5 per cent (for those priced less than ₹1,000) and 12 per cent (for above ₹1,000).
Addressing media after the GST Council meeting in Lucknow early this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said inverted duty structure in footwear and textiles sector was taken up in earlier meetings and it will be corrected from January after further discussions.
In order to correct an issue faced by a small section of the entire industry, the Council is considering to increase the prices of nearly 85 per cent of the final products to the consumers, said the Association.
CMAI recommends a flat 5 per cent GST across the entire value chain that will resolve the inverted duty structure and boost consumption, it added.
The domestic garment industry is still operating at 65 per cent of pre-Covid levels as retail, which is the lifeline of apparel manufacturing, was one of the first to shut down and last to re-open, it said.
The sharp increase in cost of raw materials such as yarn, fabric, fuel, packaging materials and transportation has already pushed up final product prices by 5-20 per cent.
The struggling industry, one of the largest employers, has cut employment by 20 per cent after scaling down and shutting operations due to the Covid pandemic impact.
The support provided by the government to MSMEs through emergency credit lines are being wound up and banks have started recalling these loans. In addition to the stress of repayment of these loans, MSMEs will now need additional working capital with the GST refunds now going to 12 per cent, said the association.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...